Arab Finance: Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB) reported a 39.48% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to an emailed press release.

The bank recorded a consolidated net profit of EGP 16.631 billion in the three-month period ended March 31st, compared to EGP 11.925 billion in the same period last year.

Net interest income grew to EGP 25.395 billion from EGP 18.800 billion.

The bank logged EGP 16.595 billion in standalone net profits after tax in Q1 2025, compared to EGP 11.947 billion in Q1 2024.

CIB, the leading private sector bank in Egypt, provides banking services across the country. The bank's segments include corporate banking, investment banking, retail banking, treasury and capital market services, and others.

