Saudi’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its $80 million North & East Medina Water lines and Networks project in Medina by the third quarter of 2024, according to source.

“The tender for the EPC contract was floated on 10 March 2024 with the bid submission scheduled on 18 April 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by early third quarter 2024,” the source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project’s scope of work involves the construction and implementing a water network in three neighbourhoods north and east of Medina, namely Al-Shafiya - Al-Ghaba - Katana using high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes with diameters of 110-400mm and total length of 95,110 metres.

The overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the first quarter 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $80 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

