Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award design and construction contract for the East of Medina Main Lines and Sewerage Networks project by the first quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said

The contract award is likely by early March 2025, the source told Zawya Projects.

The project involves extensive upgrades to the sewage infrastructure in eastern Medina, including the implementation of 166 kilometres (km) of sewerage networks with diameters ranging from 200 to 400 millimetres and 7.4km of conveyor lines with diameters between 500 and 800 millimetres. Additionally, the project includes 6.9km of horizontal drilling and associated matching, excavation, and backfilling works.

The tender was issued on 7 November 2024, with bid submissions due by 8 December 2024.

The source estimated the value of the project at $120 million.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)



