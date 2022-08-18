King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) and SAFEER, a joint venture between TotalEnergies and Altaaqa Alternative Solutions, signed an agreement to develop a hybrid solar power farm project for KAEC.

The project will have an estimated 25,000 solar panels (ground-mounted motorised system) with a total capacity of 12.5-megawatt peak (MWp), KAEC said in a statement.

KAEC’s CEO Cyril Piaia said the solar farm will reduce the city’s power generation costs by 17 percent.

The project will annually produce around 29.GWh of clean energy, the statement said, adding that it is expected to reduce KAEC’s carbon footprint of nearly 20,380 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions per year, as well as decrease diesel consumption by approximately 30 percent.

In addition, the project will meet KAEC’s waste collection and recycling targets and the construction of landfill-free certified factories.



(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)