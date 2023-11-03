Group Five Pipe Saudi Co. announced that it has bagged a contract for the Ras Al Khair - Riyadh water transportation system project from Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC).

The company said in a stock exchange statement that the contract involves manufacture and supply of spiral-welded steel pipes for transporting water from Ras Al-Khair to Riyadh.

It said the project value is 3 billion Saudi riyals ($800 million).

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.