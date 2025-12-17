Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a mixed performance on Tuesday, as the EGX30 index retreated by 0.72% to 42,002.37 points.

The Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah, dropped by 1.31% to 4,421 points.

Likewise, the EGX35-LV inched down by 1.03% to 4,596.41 points.

The EGX100 index fell by 0.11% to 17,216.88 points.

On the other hand, the EGX70 index also closed the trading session up by 0.29% at 13,044.6 points.

A total of 3.614 billion shares were exchanged at a value of EGP 6.201 billion over 144,990 transactions, while the market cap amounted to EGP 2.959 trillion.

Egyptian investors took over 91.51% of the trading transactions, while Arab and foreign traders equaled 4.64% and 3.85%, respectively.

Retail investors represented 81.02% of the total trading, while institutions accounted for 18.97%.

Foreign and Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 116.237 million and EGP 100.552 million, respectively. Meanwhile, Egyptian traders were net buyers with EGP 216.790 million.