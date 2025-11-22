Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) is likely to award the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract to build desalinated water import and storage facilities at its Mina Al-Ahmadi (MAA) Refinery in the second quarter of 2026, according to a source.

The EPC tender was issued on 5 October 2025 with bids due on 4 January 2026.

“KNPC is expected to award the contract in May 2026,” a source aware of details said, adding that the project is slated for completion in the fourth quarter of 2028.

In its 2024-2025 annual report, KNPC had said the project will meet operational requirements for refining and gas production units' desalinated and treated water needs at MAA Refinery.

MAA, together with Mina Abdullah (MAB), have a combined processing capacity of around 800,000 barrels per day (bpd).

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

