A subsidiary of Saudi-listed Al-Babtain Power and Communications Company has signed a $28 million contract to supply galvanised steel towers for 500 kilovolts (kV) electrical interconnection project between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

The 12-month supply contract was signed between Al-Babtain Power & Telecom Egypt and Giza Cable Industries, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

Hitachi Energy, which is heading the consortium building the interconnection, is working with Orascom Construction for the Egyptian portion of the project, according to a November 2021 report by Zawya Projects.

In a separate statement, Al-Babtain said that its Egyptian subsidiary signed a $24 million) contract with Elsewedy Electric T&D for supplying galvanised steel towers for a 400 kV power transmission project in Morocco.

