Al-Babtain Power and Telecommunication Company has secured a contract from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Saudi Arabia to supply overhead transmission line steel towers valued at 390 million Saudi riyals ($103.98 million).

The towers will be supplied for the new 500kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) overhead transmission line for the central-south interconnection link (Portion II), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

The contract has a duration of 24 months.

The order is expected to positively impact the company’s fourth quarter 2025, the statement said.

