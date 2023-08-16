Saudi Arabia has listed projects to boost its strategic water reserve which it could use in emergency and severe water supply shortages.

The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) announced water reserve projects in several areas in the desert Gulf Kingdom with the aim of boost the current reserve.

The projects are based in the Western Makkah city with a capacity of 13 million cubic metres (million/m3) and the nearby Medina city with around 6.43 million/m3.

Other projects include an addition of 5.22 million/m3 in the Southern Asir province, 4.46 million/m3 in the Southern Jazan province, 3.51 million/m3 in the Eastern region, 2.87 million/m3 in the capital Riyadh, 4.5 million/m3 near Makkah and nearly 6 million/m3 cm in other areas, according to an SWPC infograph.

The statement noted that the Kingdom, which controls the world’s second largest proven oil deposits, aims to boost the strategic water reserve to 112 million/m3 in 2028 to cover seven days of urban domestic consumption of around 17 million m3/day.

