RIYADH - Saudi Arabia has provided $10 million grant through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) to support the provision of safe and sustainable water to communities affected by conflict in Sudan.

The signing ceremony related to the provision of grant was held at the headquarters of the Kingdom’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, in the presence of Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative Ambassador Abdulmohsen bin Khothaila.

The grant will support the rehabilitation and expansion of Sudan’s main water networks, including improvements to the Nile water supply system in Khartoum; upgrading operations to solar power; enhancing technical capacity; and engaging local communities to ensure sustainability. The initiative aims to facilitate access to clean water, reduce the risk of diseases and epidemics, promote public health, and strengthen resilience to environmental challenges.

The memorandum forms part of the Kingdom’s broader development efforts to alleviate suffering, reduce waterborne disease risks, and support community health, particularly among the most vulnerable populations, helping restore dignity and improve quality of life in Sudan.

The cooperation between SFD and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) spans more than a decade. During the period, the fund has financed 18 development projects in eight developing countries, with a total value exceeding $85 million, benefiting more than 5 million people, reflecting shared goals in sustainable development.

