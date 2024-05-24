Saudi Arabia is set to launch 96 projects to enhance the infrastructure for reusing treated water in the agricultural, urban, and industrial sectors, a senior government official said.

The investment in these projects will be 15 billion Saudi riyals ($4 billion), Muhammad bin Zaid Abuhaid, acting CEO of Saudi Irrigation Organization (SIO) said during a panel discussion at the 10th World Water Forum in Indonesia.

These initiatives are part of the National Water Strategy, which aims to reuse 70% of locally treated water, totalling 1.8 billion cubic meters by 2030, SIO said in a post published on social messaging platform X.

In 2016, Saudi Arabia reused nearly 127 million cubic meters of water. By 2023, this volume surged by 300% to 508 million cubic meters, accounting for 26% of the Kingdom's treated water production, the report said.

Abuhaid added that the Kingdom has developed a comprehensive supply and demand plan for treated water extending to 2075.

