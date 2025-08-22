RIYADH — The first meeting of the General Secretariat of the Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council was held in Riyadh on Thursday.



The meeting discussed shared visions for the strategic relationship between the two countries and ways to further enhance it. It also reviewed joint action plans to prepare for the next session of the Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council, headed by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.



The meeting was co-chaired by Advisor to the Royal Court and Secretary General of the Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri and Egypt’s Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport and Secretary General of the Saudi-Egyptian Supreme Coordination Council Lt. Gen. Kamel Al-Wazir.



Addressing the meeting, Al-Tuwaijri and Al-Wazir affirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations to achieve the aspirations of the leadership and people of the two friendly countries and advance relations toward broader horizons, considering the council as the primary platform for framing actions in all fields.

