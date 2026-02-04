Saudi Arabia on Tuesday launched the Camel Passport initiative, a new regulatory and digital tool aimed at organizing the camel sector, documenting ownership and identity, and enhancing service efficiency and market credibility.

The project was inaugurated by Deputy Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Mansour Al-Mushaiti and forms part of the ministry’s efforts under the National Program for the Development of the Livestock and Fisheries Sector.

The initiative seeks to unify regulatory and digital frameworks for the camel sector by documenting camel data, ownership, breeds and health records, creating an officially recognized reference that supports veterinary response, market transparency and regulatory oversight.

According to the ministry, the camel passport serves as a comprehensive identification document, containing a microchip number, passport number, camel name, date of birth, breed, gender, color, place of birth, date and place of issuance, as well as photographs of the animal from both sides to ensure precise identity verification.

The passport also includes a dedicated vaccination record, detailing veterinary immunizations and certified with the name, signature and stamp of the attending veterinarian.

The ministry said the initiative will regulate sales and trading activities by organizing transport, ownership transfers and official documentation, protecting owners’ rights and increasing confidence among market participants.

It is also expected to enhance the market value of camels by enabling pricing based on accurate data such as health status, breed and lineage, while increasing transparency in local and international auctions.

In addition, the project will support strategic planning by providing accurate data on camel populations by age, gender, breed and color, helping guide national livestock distribution and improve breeding efficiency through genetic performance analysis and local breed improvement programs.

© Copyright 2026 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).