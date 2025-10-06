Saudi-listed Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) said it has obtained approval to amend industrial water tariffs for industrial cities under the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu (RCJY).



The new tariffs will take effect on 7 December 2025, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.



The new rates for potable water will stand at 8.04 Saudi riyals per cubic metre (m3), truck fill supply (SAR 6.70/m3), active construction (SAR 6.70/m3), process water (SAR 8.04/m3), sanitary wastewater (SAR 3.17/m3), industrial wastewater (SAR 3.64/m3) and sea water cooling (SAR 69.16 per 1000 m3), according to the company’s website.



The financial impact of the new tariffs will be reflected in Marafiq's year-end results, the statement said.



Last month, the company signed a concession agreement with Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP) for an advanced industrial wastewater treatment facility in Jubail II Industrial City.



(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.