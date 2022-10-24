Saudi Arabia and India electricity interconnection is expected to be part of the discussion agenda when Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits India next month, Indian business daily The Economic Times reported last week.

Both sides are likely to initiate discussions on an undersea cable for a renewable electricity grid connecting Gulf nations with South Asia, the report, dated 22 October, said.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt are currently building the Middle East and North Africa region’s first large-scale high voltage direct current (HVDC) interconnection project. The approximately $1.8 billion interconnection will have a transmission capacity of up to 3 gigawatts once complete.

In March 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that the India-headquartered International Solar Alliance (ISA) is working with the UAE to study the prospects for a global grid connecting the solar-rich Middle East to markets across the world.

