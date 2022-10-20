The $1.8 billion Egypt-Saudi electricity interconnection project is expected to start the trial run in May 2025, Bloomberg Asharq reported, citing Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) Chief Executive Officer Sabah Mashaly.

The first 1.5 gigawatt (GW) phase will become operational in June 2025, followed by the final 1.5 GW phase in November 2025, the report said.

Earlier this month, Saudi-listed Al-Babtain Power and Communications Company subsidiary signed a $28 million contract to supply galvanised steel towers for the interconnection project.

In November 2021, Switzerland-based Hitachi Energy said it was partnering with local firms in Saudi Arabia and Egypt to implement the grid interconnection project.

