Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt dropped on Monday after the 24-karat fell to EGP 5,542.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,571.5 for selling, as per iSagha’s data.

The 22-karat gold price also went down to EGP 5,081 for buying and EGP 5,107.25 per gram for selling.

Meanwhile, the 21-karat gold recorded EGP 4,850 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,875 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price amounted to EGP 4,157.25 per gram for buying and EGP 4,178.5.5 for selling.

Likewise, the gold pound’s price declined to EGP 38,800 for purchasing and EGP 39,000 for selling.

On the global level, the gold prices soared for the fourth consecutive session to a near two-month high on Monday, as Iran-Israel clashes pushed investors towards safe-haven assets.