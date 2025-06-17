Arab Finance: The exchange rate of the US dollar to Egyptian pound hit EGP 50.21 for buying and EGP 50.31 for selling at the National Bank of Egypt (NBE) as well as Banque Misr on Monday.

Likewise, the USD traded at EGP 50.21 for purchasing and EGP 50.31 for selling at the Commercial International Bank Egypt (CIB).

At the United Bank, the exchange rate recorded EGP 50.20 for purchasing and EGP 50.30 for selling.

Globally, the US dollar climbed against major currencies, backed by safe-haven buying from investors fearing the Israel-Iran conflict, which raised broader economic risks from disruptions in the oil-rich region.