JOHANNESBURG - The South African rand gained on Tuesday after domestic data showed a pickup in the leading business cycle indicator in October from September, and slightly softer than expected inflation in November.
At 1409 GMT, the rand traded at 16.7050 against the dollar , about 0.3% stronger than its previous close.
South Africa's leading business cycle indicator rose 0.4% month on month in October, data from the South African Reserve Bank showed. That compared with a 0.2% month-on-month decline in September.
The indicator collects data on vehicle sales, business confidence, money supply, and other factors.
November consumer inflation data came in at 3.5% year-on-year, bolstering expectations that the central bank will cut interest rates further next year.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected annual inflation to come in at 3.6% for November, unchanged from October.
"The softer-than-expected South African headline inflation reading and weak core inflation will give the Reserve Bank plenty of confidence that it can meet its new, lower 3% inflation target," William Jackson, chief emerging markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a research note.
At last month's rate-setting meeting the South African Reserve Bank lowered its main lending rate by 25 basis points to 6.75%, citing an improved inflation outlook.
On the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Top-40 index was last up 1.3%.
South Africa's benchmark 2035 government bond was muted, with the yield down 1 basis point to 8.375%.