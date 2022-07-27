Salalah: Salalah Free Zone and Advanced Industries Inc of the United States have signed an agreement to the tune of RO 29 million to set up a unit for the production of photovoltaic solar panels.

The agreement provides for the establishment of a factory for production of photovoltaic solar panels having a lumpsum capacity of 200 million-watt per annum—each producing 390-watts of electricity—on a total area of 10,000 sqm.

The pact helps the refurbishment of investment in the solar energy sector, the diversification of industries at Salalah Free Zone and the empowerment of public-private partnership. It comes as a boon to investors in renewable and sustainable energy.

