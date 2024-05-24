Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has successfully upgraded 900 lighting units along 9 km of Sheikh Rashid Street to energy-efficient LED lighting type. The entire work was completed in three phases over six months.

This project serves motorists using the road in both directions across 10 lanes over 9 km, enhancing the sustainability of road lighting in the emirate.

The upgrade is part of RTA’s efforts to maintain the infrastructure of the street-lighting network in line with Dubai's strategic objectives to conserve energy usage and promote the green economy. It also contributes to the UAE's Sustainability Initiative 2024.

The upgrade was completed in three phases over six months. The first phase focused on the sector from Deira to Al Garhoud Bridge, followed by the stretch between Deira and Bur Dubai in the second phase, and concluding with the sector from Bur Dubai to the intersection of Sheikh Khalifa Street with Sheikh Rashid Street in the third phase.

Abdullah Lootah, Director of Road and Facilities Maintenance at RTA, said: "The project involved re-engineering the street-lighting to incorporate sustainable and energy-efficient LED lighting according to the best practices for maintaining our assets and commitment to sustainable development and environmental protection in Dubai and the UAE."

Lootah pointed out that LED technology was significantly more environmentally friendly than traditional options, offering a variety of advantages.

It consumes 60% less energy and has a lifespan of up to 173% longer - 60,000 hours compared to 22,000 hours for conventional lights. These improvements not only decrease the frequency of lamp replacements but also cut down on maintenance and operational costs.

"Additionally, LED lights reduce energy losses and heat emissions by 38 percent, enhancing the overall efficiency of Dubai’s street lighting system," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

