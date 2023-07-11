The performance of natural gas-fired power plants, which account for 74 percent share of electricity generation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), can be negatively impacted by warmer air mass flow entering the gas turbine compressor, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a recent commentary.

Higher temperatures increase peak electricity demand but can curtail the efficiency of power generation and networks, putting further stress on electricity supply, the commentary titled ‘Climate resilience is key to energy transitions in the Middle East and North Africa’ noted.

More than 80 percent of the installed capacity of gas-fired power plants in MENA face an annual addition of more than 20 hot days - when maximum temperatures go above 35°C - in 2081-2100 in a low-emissions scenario while the number of days will increase to over 60 in a high-emissions scenario, which are both significantly higher than the world average.

In the Arabian Peninsula, the level of exposure could go even higher, reaching around 90 percent of installed gas-fired capacity, IEA noted.

To increase the generation capacity of gas turbines during high ambient temperatures in summer, the DFM-listed Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) had implemented Thermal Energy Storage and Turbine Inlet Air Chilling (TESTIAC) project. The project involved the use of chilled water to cool the inlet air to three Gas Turbines at L-Station in Jebel Ali Power and Desalination Complex. DEWA said the process consumes less energy than the additional energy produced, as it resulted in increasing the cumulative electricity generation capacity of three gas turbines by 111 megawatts (MW).

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)