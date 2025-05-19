In a remote field or windswept coast, it’s not a turbine towering on the horizon that’s generating power, but a kite, dancing high in the sky. This is the quiet revolution of Kitepower, a Dutch airborne wind energy (AWE) pioneer that’s reimagining how we harness one of the Earth’s most ancient forces: the wind.

Founded in January 2016 by Johannes Peschel and Dr Roland Schmehl as a spin-off from Delft University of Technology’s pioneering kite power research group, originally established by former astronaut and innovator Wubbo Ockels. The company’s technology builds upon over a decade of academic research, including the development of the Laddermill concept in 1997—an early airborne wind energy design using multiple kites on a looped cable—and the successful demonstration of a 20kW kite power system in 2007. This academic foundation paved the way for Kitepower’s streamlined, high-efficiency systems that use a single kite and advanced flight control to harvest stronger, more consistent high-altitude winds.

Kitepower’s system replaces the rigid infrastructure of wind turbines with a large inflatable kite tethered to a ground station. As the kite flies in figure-eight loops up to 500 meters above ground, it catches stronger, more consistent high-altitude winds. The tension generated pulls a cable from a drum on the ground, converting motion into electricity. Once the cable is fully extended, the kite glides back with minimal energy use, and the cycle begins again.

“We use up to 90% less material with the potential of being twice as efficient as conventional wind turbines with the same power output,” says Johannes Peschel, CEO and co-founder of Kitepower.

Two models currently lead Kitepower’s portfolio. The Falcon system delivers 100 kW of power and can generate approximately 450 megawatt-hours annually, enough to power around 150 homes. The smaller Hawk model provides 30 kW and is optimized for mobile and off-grid energy needs. Both systems are designed to be easily transportable and quick to deploy, making them particularly attractive for isolated or temporary sites.

The technology has already proven itself across diverse geographies. In Aruba, the Falcon system was successfully deployed as part of a Dutch defence military exercise—the first use of airborne wind energy in the Caribbean. Kitepower has also established a dedicated test site in County Mayo, Ireland, in collaboration with energy giant RWE, to advance AWE systems under real-world conditions. Meanwhile, on La Gomera, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, a pilot project is underway to evaluate how kite-based systems can provide reliable energy in fragile island ecosystems.

Oman’s exposed coastlines, desert interiors, and scattered rural populations make it an ideal landscape for airborne wind energy solutions. Islands like Masirah, with their consistent wind conditions, could host demonstration projects, especially in connection with adventure tourism, water desalination, or island electrification.

In the inland deserts, mobile energy systems could support oil and gas operations, scientific expeditions, or military bases, reducing reliance on diesel generators and cutting fuel transport costs. At the same time, for eco-resorts, coastal lodges, or nature reserves where environmental impact must be minimized, kite power offers a low-footprint, low-noise, and visually unobtrusive alternative to conventional renewables.

Importantly, the technology aligns well with Oman Vision 2040, which emphasizes the diversification of the energy sector, sustainable infrastructure, and climate-conscious innovation. Airborne wind systems could complement solar power to create hybrid microgrids in remote areas, enhancing energy resilience while supporting Oman’s transition toward a greener economy.

This technology is part of a new generation of cleantech firms looking beyond the traditional wind turbine model. Its mission is to “contribute to a sustainable future by developing innovative and cost-effective airborne wind energy systems that are scalable and adaptable to a variety of environments.”

As Oman and other nations accelerate toward net-zero targets, solutions like kite power offer not just innovation—but agility, flexibility, and real-world adaptability in the face of a changing energy landscape.

