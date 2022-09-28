Cairo-based intergovernmental organisation RCREEE (Regional Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency) and Tunisia’s National Agency for Energy Conservation (ANME) have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop renewable energy sources and energy efficiency programmes in the North African country, according to a statement released by RECREE.

RCREE said in press statement that the agreement covers cooperation in green finance, policy and access to financial mechanisms, industrial decarbonisation, promoting solar heaters, capacity building and knowledge exchange missions, technological innovations, as well as promoting public and private partnerships.

RCREEE and ANME will also aim to identify synergies, exchange know-how and develop renewable energy and energy efficiency on a national and regional level.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

