Qatar’s Estithmar Holding has announced that it formed a new company to serve water sector in the Gulf state.

In a statement published on Doha stock exchange on Thursday, the Company said the new firm, called Al Wakra Water Treatment Plant, would be under its subsidiary Estithmar Ventures Real Estate Development Company, and engage in various activities associated with water treatment, maintenance and operation.

“It also carry out underwater maintenance and repair work, engage in water pumps trade, contracting for desalination plants and sewage treatment plants and other related activities,” the statement added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

