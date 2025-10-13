DOHA: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has nearly completed a nationwide digital upgrade of its utility services, reaching 98% coverage of smart meters for both electricity and water since the launch of the project in 2021.

Qatar’s shift from manual meter readings to a fully integrated smart metering system marks a major milestone in modernising the country’s utility services. According to Eng. Afaf Al-Shirawi, Head of the Smart Meter Center at Kahramaa, the transition has significantly improved efficiency, accuracy, and customer service.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, she said: “In the past, a meter reader would visit each property monthly to record electricity and water consumption manually. Today, with smart meters installed across almost the entire country, readings are transmitted automatically through a secure wireless network.”

The smart meter project, launched in 2021, is part of Kahramaa’s broader digital transformation strategy. It involves replacing traditional mechanical meters with advanced devices capable of remote communication and real-time data transfer, allowing for readings every 30 minutes.

“Smart meters have brought multiple benefits,” she said. “They reduce the need for manual visits, ensure more accurate and timely billing, and provide valuable data to manage networks more efficiently. This also supports our sustainability initiatives in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.” To assist customers, Kahramaa operates a round-the-clock contact centre under the Customer Services Department. It provides multiple communication channels, including direct calls, WhatsApp, interactive voice response (IVR), and AI-powered chatbots.

Inside the Smart Meter Center, interactive digital dashboards are used to monitor and manage the national smart metering network. Alerts are received and verified in real time, then passed on to technical teams to guarantee rapid response and resolution. Building on the smart meter infrastructure, Kahramaa launched the “Be Solar” service in August 2024. The service enables customers to install rooftop solar panels, produce renewable energy, and feed any surplus power back into the grid.

“This initiative supports clean energy adoption, reduces carbon emissions, and allows customers to lower their bills or even earn financial returns,” Al-Shirawi added.

The adoption of this fully automated system strongly contributes to saving energy consumption by utilising the huge information available to Kahramaa, which will enable the Corporation to accurately identify consumption patterns in the country and use this valuable information for better planning and management.

This, in turn, will reduce carbon emissions, thus protecting the environment. As a result, Smart Meters project represents a crucial step towards achieving sustainability goals. In addition, reducing operational costs of manual meter reading will result in reduced environmental impact, as associated transportation will no longer be needed.

