An affiliate of Qatari conglomerate Aamal Company has won a 1 billion Qatari rial ($274.32 million) contract from state-run Qatar General Electricity & Water Corporation (Kahramaa).

The three-year contract was awarded to Elsewedy Cables Qatar, a subsidiary of Senyar Industries Qatar Holding, the company, which trades on the Qatari stock exchange, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The contract entails the supply of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, including the supply and installation of 132kV power cables for strategic projects, the statement added.

In May, Elsewedy Cables said its Qatar unit won a major EPC contract from Technip Energies for a 400kV cable project related to the North Field South (NFS) Onshore Project.

