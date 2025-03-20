Doha, Qatar: The Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi, issued Decision No. 1 of 2025 to issue the executive regulations of Law No. 19 of 2024 regulating district cooling services.

This decision aims to establish a regulatory framework for district cooling services in the country, which includes the production, distribution, provision, or sale of cooling energy.

The competent authority shall supervise all activities related to production, storage, and distribution of chilled water for district cooling services.

The authority will also be responsible for regulating all activities related to district cooling. It is the entity concerned with granting licenses for district cooling services and monitoring the license’s compliance in providing the optimal level of service.

Anyone who provides or intends to provide district cooling services, whether on a permanent or temporary basis, must obtain a license from the competent authority.

The decision comes within the framework of the state's efforts to enhance energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 to achieve sustainable development.

