Egypt - Elsewedy Cables, an Egyptian electrical company, has announced that its Qatari unit has been awarded a major EPC contract by Technip Energies for a 400kV cables project related to North Field South (NFS) Onshore Project.

The project aims to establish electricity supply to NFS project facilities in Qatar, said a statement from Elsewedy Cables.

The project scope includes design, engineering, procurement and installation of two 400kV cables between the RLF-S substation and the new 220kV Intake SS-36500 substation, equipped with 400/230 kV power transformers, it stated.

On the contract win, Engineer Ahmed Fathy Elsewedy, Managing Director of Elsewedy Cables Qatar, said it has been at the forefront of Qatar’s infrastructure development plan, offering high-quality products, experienced expertise, and unwavering commitment.

Under this deal, the 400kV power import lines will supply energy for two mega trains, each capable of processing 8 million tons per annum (Mtpa) of liquefied Natural Gas (LNG).

This expansion initiative is expected to yield approximately 16 mtpa of additional LNG, boosting Qatar’s total production from 110 to 126 Mtpa, stated Elsewedy.

"Elsewedy Cables Qatar takes pride in its crucial role in this project expansion and is committed to remaining Qatar’s trusted energy partner," he added.

