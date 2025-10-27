Qatar - The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is implementing a comprehensive strategic plan to enhance the infrastructure of Doha’s roads and streets networks, with a focus on sustainability and technological innovation, pointed out Eng Abdulrahman al-Maslamani, Head of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Section – Assets Affairs at Ashghal.



He told local Arabic daily Arrayah that the plan includes converting all street lighting poles across Qatar to smart LED lighting systems by 2027. This pioneering project aims to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance lighting quality and road safety.



He noted that the first phase of the project has already begun on Dukhan and Al Shamal highways, focusing on the most congested main roads to maximize the benefits for road users. The project will later expand to include internal streets.



He added that Ashghal is also committed to promoting sustainability in resource use, as approximately 50% of the materials used in infrastructure projects were recycled during 2023 and 2024, reflecting the Authority’s commitment to the optimal utilization of natural and industrial resources.



He further stressed that Ashghal places great importance on feedback and complaints from road users, as citizens and residents can report any observations through the 188 Contact Center.



He said: “In the Intelligent Transportation Systems Section – Assets Affairs, we have several strategic plans and ongoing projects aimed at achieving optimal efficiency in asset management. Among these projects is the Pavement Management System, which provides an integrated framework for planning and maintaining road networks in an effective and economical manner.



This system focuses on managing asphalt layers on roads and employs innovative strategies for surveying all roads and ensuring their safety."



Besides, Ashghal is working to enhance the efficiency of its assets through the adoption of innovative strategic plans aimed at developing street lighting systems and converting them from traditional lighting based on luminaire units to smart lighting systems using LED technology.



This transformation is not limited to improving lighting levels, as it also focuses on increasing energy efficiency, reducing electricity consumption, and cutting carbon emissions, all in line with the goals of environmental sustainability and clean energy.



He explained that the plan includes a series of projects to be implemented over the next five years. This strategy aims to improve lighting quality and road safety, increase energy-use efficiency, and promote resource sustainability. It also contributes to the development of smart road infrastructure in line with national sustainable development plans and enhances the long-term effectiveness of asset and facility management.

