Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, located in the Irqah neighborhood on a 3.4 sq km area, said it has appointed Dalkia EDF Group to implement the highest standards of sustainability solutions at the newly launched destination.

A leading provider of energy services in France, Dalkia EDF Group, will operate and maintain the future district cooling network. The engineering, procurement and construction company ADC Energy Systems will be in charge of the construction work.

As part of the City’s vision to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (Leed) Gold certification, several sustainability initiatives will be rolled out across the development, commencing with a district cooling plant to be built by Dalkia EDF Group and its partner ADC Energy Systems.

The ground-breaking ceremony was held at the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City in the presence of senior officials including the Ambassador of France to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Ludovic Pouille; CEO of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City, David Henry; Chairwoman and CEO of Dalkia EDF Group, Sylvie Jehanno, and Executive Chairman of ADC Energy Systems Ibrahim Sleiman.

This project is part of the City’s approach to promoting sustainable development, offering an effective alternative to conventional air-conditioning solutions and creating opportunities for green jobs. It is expected to save up to 100,000 tons of CO2 over a 10-year period.

Henry said: "Through our pioneering initiatives in promoting the City’s sustainability features, we aim to set a new model for the region and take tangible measures to achieve the Kingdom’s vision to be Net Zero by 2060."

"The district cooling is one of the first steps we are initiating, with several more to follow, that will help cut the City’s carbon emissions by as much as 50 per cent. Our goal is to serve as a model in sustainable development by achieving LEED Gold certification with eco-conscious energy and water use solutions," he stated.

Jehanno said it was a honour to sign the agreement with Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City to provide, alongside with ADC Energy Systems, solutions that enable a sustainable environment for residents and visitors of the City.

"This is a stepping stone in our strategy to develop in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to support the energy transition theme of Vision 2030," she added.

Sleiman said: "We are privileged to be part of the development of Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Nonprofit City and to team up with the Dalkia EDF Group delivering more of our extensive Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) record in district cooling and to be part of the Kingdom’s energy conservation initiatives."

According to him, the City will have a connected load demand of almost 40,000 tonnes of refrigeration when fully occupied. "This demand will be met by two district cooling plants with an interconnected network to facilitate the availability of chilled water throughout the City," he noted.

The first phase of the district cooling plant is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of this year in addition to a chilled water network.

The plant will use treated sewerage effluent as condenser cooling water as a water conservation measure.

Another feature of the system will include thermal energy storage, which will reduce power consumption during peak periods by producing and storing chilled water at off peak periods and using this chilled water during peak power demand. Advanced control systems will be used to operate and monitor the district cooling systems, he added.

