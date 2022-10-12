Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) – a member of Nama Group – announces the completion of the construction of a solar energy transmission station in the Wilayat of Ibri.

The solar energy transmission station, a 220kv grid station with a construction cost of about RO 7.5 million, is the first grid station connected to solar power plant in Ibri. The project is in line with Oman Vision 2040 which focuses on moving towards renewable energy sources and contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions. The grid is characterized by the absence of transformers comparing to the rest of the grid station where the produced energy is transferred to the main network through ground cables with the 220 kv feeding the GIS and it transfers energy to the main network of the company by overhead lines.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

