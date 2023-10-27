Oman’s Muscat Municipality is expected to award the design and build contract for its Al Ansab Phase 2 Storm Water and Sub-surface Drainage Network by the first quarter of 2024, according to a source.

The source told Zawya Projects that the tender was reissued on 17 October 2023 with a technical bid submission deadline of 26 November and commercial bid submission deadline of 30 November 2023.

The contract is expected to be awarded by early March 2024, with the overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said

The scope of work involves the construction of Storm Water and Subsurface Drainage network. Drainage pipe channel includes perforated HDPE 600mm diameter pipe of 120 metres length and three catch pits. There could be some variations in the length, the start and end to suit the site requirement. The scope of the work is to carry out survey, prepare the detailed design of the drainage in conformance with Highways Design Standards.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

