UAE - Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE) showcased its key milestones in infrastructure development for the water and electricity sectors over the past three years in collaboration with its strategic partners and also outlined its strategic priorities for the future at a major forum hosted by the company in Umm Al Quwain.

EtihadWE reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening collaboration with its strategic partners across various sectors, highlighting their essential role in the company’s success and strategic objectives at the event held at the historic Al Ali Fort in Umm Al Quwain.

The 'Third Strategic Partners Forum' welcomed over 200 guests, including senior executives from major global and local companies that work closely with EtihadWE.

In his opening speech, CEO Engineer Yousif Ahmed Al Ali said this annual event was a key opportunity to enhance communication and reinforce partnerships that lie at the core of the company’s success.

"We recognise the invaluable contributions of our strategic partners and remain committed to fostering sustainable partnerships built on innovation and long-term vision," stated Al Ali.

"This year's event being hosted at Umm Al Quwain gains special significance as this emirate with deep historical roots, under the leadership of HH Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, exemplifies a unique balance between modernity and tradition - an approach that aligns with EtihadWE’s core values and principles," he added.

Al Ali expressed his deep appreciation for the contributions of strategic partners, reaffirming EtihadWE’s commitment to working with highly skilled and reliable suppliers, manufacturers, and service providers.

The company, he stated, has made significant progress in its strategic transformation over the past two years and continues to drive efforts towards providing high-quality, sustainable services to communities across the Northern Emirates.

In his address, Chief Financial Officer Thomas Spannring, provided insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, highlighting record growth rates across core operations and emerging business models.

Chief Operations Officer Abdulla Al Khemeiri then presented key milestones in EtihadWE’s infrastructure development for the water and electricity sectors over the past three years, as well as its strategic priorities for the future.

He also acknowledged the crucial role of partners in delivering more than ten power substations of varying capacities, laying hundreds of kilometres of underground transmission lines, and increasing water storage capacity.-TradeArabia News Service

