Off-grid renewable energy capacity in the GCC remains limited in 2025 with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) accounting for the bulk of installations, according to the ‘Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026’ report released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Only Oman, Kuwait and the UAE have reported off-grid renewable energy capacity in 2025 totaling 8.609 megawatts (MW). No measurable off-grid capacity was recorded for Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain in 2025, underscoring the region’s reliance on integrated grids and large-scale generation assets.

The UAE leads with total installed capacity of 6.197MW followed by Kuwait at 2.4 MW and Oman at 0.012 MW. UAE and Oman capacities are entirely solar PV-based while Kuwait’s is contributed by ‘other off-grid renewable energy’ comprising wind, solar pumps and solar cookers.

The total renewable energy capacity installed in the GCC in 2025 stood at 23.89GW.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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