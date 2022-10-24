Indian coal-to-ports conglomerate Adani Group is in discussions with the Moroccan government to build 10 gigawatts of wind and solar power plants in the North African nation, according to a Bloomberg report.

The facilities would supply power locally and export electricity directly to Europe, and would also be used to produce green hydrogen for export, the report said.

In July, Zawya Projects had reported that MASEN (Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy) and India’s NTPC signed a Memorandum of understanding to cooperate in the field of renewable energy.

