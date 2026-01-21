MUSCAT: Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC), the sole operator of the Sultanate of Oman’s transmission system, is currently executing projects valued at over RO 250 million, aimed at integrating a series of upcoming wind and gas-based Independent Power Projects (IPPs) into the national grid.

As many as 10 projects, awarded during 2025, are under execution, some of which focus on expanding and modernising the grid.

In a post, majority state-owned OETC – part of the Nama Group – said these investments will help strengthen the electricity sector and support the nation’s development journey by delivering high-quality, strategic projects that advance a smart national grid—one capable of keeping pace with economic growth and meeting future energy needs.

The initiatives include grid stations linked to two wind IPPs currently in early procurement in Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates. Around RO 33 million has been earmarked for a 400 kV grid station to facilitate the evacuation of renewable electricity from the Duqm Wind IPP at Ras Madrakah, a major farm with an expected capacity of 234–240 MW. The new grid, complete with line-in / line-out (LILO) infrastructure, will be established between the Duqm Industrial Grid Station and Al Jazer Grid Station.

In Dhofar, a new 132 kV grid station is under development to enable the export of clean electricity from the Sadah Wind IPP, currently under tender with a projected capacity of 81–99 MW. OETC has allocated approximately RO 19 million for this facility, which will connect Mirbat to the existing Sadah Grid Station.

In Muscat Governorate, OETC is investing around RO 44 million in a new high-voltage facility at Misfah to connect a planned gas-fired IPP with a capacity of 1,600 MW. The Misfah IPP is part of two combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) schemes, the second of which is planned at Duqm with a capacity of 800 MW. This project includes the construction of a 132 kV substation and a 400 kV underground transmission cable linking the facility to the existing Misfah Grid Station.

The largest of OETC’s expansion projects is a RO 62 million investment in grid infrastructure in key oilfield areas in Al Dhahirah Governorate, including the construction of the 400/132 kV Wadi Latham Grid Station and the 132 kV Al Safah Grid Station with associated infrastructure.

Other projects under implementation include the Al Kamil Grid Station (400/132 kV), Al Jazer Grid Station (400/33 kV), Mahadha 220 kV Grid Station, Surab Grid Station (400/33 kV) with a 400 kV LILO linking the Duqm and Mahout Grid Stations, and the upgrading of the existing 220/132 kV Sohar Freezone (SFZ) Grid Station.

Last year, OETC announced that it had budgeted $2.2 billion for the execution of 32 key projects over 2024–2028, aimed at integrating, expanding, and modernising Oman’s critical power transmission and dispatch infrastructure.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

