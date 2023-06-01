Power and Water Utility Company for Jubail and Yanbu (Marafiq) has completed a water interconnection project with the state-owned Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC).

The project will link a two-way water transmission line to supply Yanbu Industrial City with desalinated water, Marafiq said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.

The project will benefit both entities by exporting the surplus quantities and optimise the use of assets, helping achieve better returns in the future, the statement said.

It said the project cost was 9.93 million Saudi riyals ($2.65 million), with the two companies equally sharing the costs.

