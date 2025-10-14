KUWAIT CITY - The Municipal Council, chaired by Abdullah Al-Mahri, on Monday approved a request from the Ministry of Public Works to allocate a site for a new wastewater treatment plant in the South Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City, marking a key step in advancing essential infrastructure for the growing urban area.

The decision came during the Council's regular session, where members also approved a number of development and municipal service projects.

Among them was a request from the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) to relocate a fuel filling station to the southeastern part of the Sabah Al-Ahmad Residential City.

The Council further approved for KNPC to construct a temporary road connecting the Al-Liyah Road intersection to the site of its new fuel depot project, aimed at enhancing logistical access and supporting ongoing energy infrastructure expansion.

In the field of education, the Council endorsed a proposal from the Ministry of Education to reorganize public schools in Block 4 of the Ahmadi Governorate, in a move expected to improve the distribution and operation of educational facilities in the area.

Additionally, the General Fire Force received Council approval to allocate a temporary site for a fire station within the Second Shuwaikh Industrial Area, a measure aimed at strengthening civil defense readiness in the key industrial zone.

The session also saw the adoption of several recommendations from the Environmental Affairs Committee of the Municipal Council. These included a directive to expedite the issuance of new cleaning contracts in line with the regulations governing municipal waste management and public hygiene.

The Council further endorsed a plan to enhance coordination with governorate councils to raise public awareness about proper household waste disposal practices. The strategy aims to educate residents and waste sources about appropriate procedures and responsibilities to improve environmental standards across Kuwait’s urban and suburban areas.

Contractors holding valid cleaning service contracts will now be required to maintain waste containers in clean and operational condition throughout the duration of their agreements. This includes regular washing, disinfection, and pesticide spraying to ensure hygiene and public safety.

The Council also supported recommendations to take regulatory measures, including imposing fines on individuals and cleaning companies that fail to comply with municipal waste management and hygiene rules.

The decisions underscore the Council’s continued commitment to improving public services, urban development, and environmental health throughout Kuwait.

