Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy (MEW) is expected to award the main construction contract for its 400kV Overhead Transmission line (OHL) from Nuwaiseeb to Al-Mutlaa substation by the fourth quarter of 2022.

A source told Zawya Projects that the main contract tender was reissued on 3 October 2021 with an extended bid submission deadline of 25 September 2022.

“The main contract is expected to be awarded by early December 2022,” he said.

The scope of work involves supplying and installing 400 kV Overhead Lines from the Nuwaiseeb power station to the Al-Mutlaa substation.

The project, with an estimated value of $100 million, is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025, a second source told Zawya Projects.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)