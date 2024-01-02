Kuwait has invited bids for the design and construction of Shagaya 3 solar power plant with a generation capacity of 1,100 MW, a newspaper said on Tuesday.

The Kuwait Authority for Partnership Projects (KAPP) invited companies and consortia from Kuwait and other countries to participate in the completion for the project, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

The contract covers “design, funding, construction, operation and maintenance” services for the project, which will sell generated electricity to the Kuwaiti Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Ministry, the paper said.

“KAPP said it aims to attract private sector technology in the field of renewable energy, ease the financial burden of project operation on the Government, lessen reliance on fossil fuel and increase the share of renewable sources in the energy mix,” it added.

The Shagaya project, spanning 84 square kilometres, is approximately 100 km west of the capital Kuwait City and comprises multiple renewable technologies and grid infrastructure.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

