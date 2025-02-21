KUWAIT CITY - Ahmad Al- Dosari, Director of the Renewable Energy Department at the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Regional Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency, confirmed that Kuwait is on track to produce 30 percent of renewable energy by 2030.



This ambitious goal, which exceeds the targets set by some other countries, highlights Kuwait’s leadership and commitment in using renewable energy.

Al-Dosari outlined a program of projects that rely on national talent, including long-term projects like Shaqaya, short-term projects like Abdaliyah, and smaller projects implemented through the Energy Conservation Code, which mandates that all facilities generate 10 percent of their electricity from renewable sources.

The private sector will play a role in developing small renewable energy projects, and there’s a push to promote renewable energy use in the industrial sector, supported by the Industrial Bank.



Ongoing training programs ensure that national employees are fully equipped to work in the renewable energy field.

The Shaqaya renewable energy project is being implemented through the Public-Private Partnership Authority.

The first phase, producing 1,100 megawatts, is in the bidding stage, while the second phase, producing 500 megawatts, is nearing the close of bidding.

