Jordan is planning to build two conventional power plants, alongside renewable energy and battery storage projects as part of a wider upgrade of the country’s energy infrastructure under the 2026–2029 Economic Modernisation Programme, local Arabic language news website gerasanews.com reported on Tuesday.

Two gas-fired power plants with a combined capacity of 1.4 gigawatts (GW) will be built alongside 300 MW of solar and wind energy projects and a 400 megawatt-hour (MWh) Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project, the report said, quoting a speech by Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Kharabsheh before the Energy and Mineral Resources Committee in the Senate.

The Minister also outlined projects planned or underway in the oil and gas sector including:

The development of the Risha gas field

Construction of a new pipeline linking Risha to the regional Arab Gas Pipeline

Completion of the $125 million Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad LNG Terminal in Aqaba

Delivery of natural gas to industrial zones

Exploration for oil and gas in Sarhan, West Safawi, Hamzeh and Jafr fields

Launching a study on shared infrastructure for hydrogen production. Jordan has signed 13 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with local, Emirati, Saudi, Chinese, South Korean and Indian companies for green hydrogen projects.

In the mining sector, exploration prospects will be offered for phosphate in Risha, copper in Abu Khusheiba and Dana, gold in Jabal Mubarak and Abu Khusheiba, and rare earths in Dubaydib.

Kharabsheh also announced plans to amend the Natural Resources Law, establish a one-stop investment window, develop a geological database, and launch a National Exploration and Prospecting Programme for Mineral Resources.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

