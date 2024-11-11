Jordan has approved a new permanent electricity law which includes incentives for investment in the power storage and green hydrogen projects under public-private partership (PPP) model, the Arab country’s Energy and Mineral Resources Minister has said.

The 2024 law, which replaces previous electricity regulations, allows electricity distributors to build power storage stations for the first time, Saleh Al-Kharabsheh told the official news agency Petra on Sunday.

He said the new legislation, which will be enforced after cabinet endorsement soon, also permits all investors to build, own and operate (BOO) power distribution and storage facilities and would also lead to the establishment of an autonomous power distribution system.

“One of the main features in this law is that it will encourage investment in green hydrogen projects in the country as it will allow investors to set up their own power generation and distribution systems which are not necessarily linked to the public electricity distribution network,” the Minister added.

