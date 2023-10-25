Iraq intends to switch to a smart metering system for its electricity network within plans to upgrade efficiency and eliminate manipulation, its Electricity Minister said.

In a statement published by the Iraqi News Agency and other publications on Wednesday, the Ziad Fadil said Phase 1 would cover 50,000 houses and 500,000 subscribers.

“We will start switching to the smart meters in houses…we will then apply it to sub-stations and then to principal stations in all governorates,” he said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

