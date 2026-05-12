The second phase of the 1.2-gigawatt (GW) Basra Sun solar photovoltaic (PV) power project - also called Al-Ratawi PV project – in southern Iraq will be connected to the grid in the third quarter, the project director has said.

Haider Issa said the second phase, with a capacity of 250 megawatts (MW), is expected to launch in July, boosting output to 500 MW

The 250MW first phase was operationalised earlier this year and is supplying power to the grid.

“Regional conditions and fluctuations in maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz delayed the arrival of some equipment and materials required for the project, though work remains ongoing,” Issa said.

The solar power project is being developed by a consortium of QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies as part of the $10 billion Gas Growth Integrated Project (GGIP).

Iraq continues to rely on oil and gas to power its electricity sector, a dependence that has contributed to chronic shortages, expected to reach 11 gigawatts during peak summer demand in 2026, and left the country vulnerable to fuel supply disruptions and sanctions-related pressures tied to Iranian gas imports

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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