Iraq has approved a project involving the construction of a massive water sewage network in its largest Governorate, an official has said.

The network in Hit city in the Western Al-Anbar Governorate includes pipelines and four water pumping and treatment stations, said Dhakir Eid, Director of the Sewage Department.

Eid told the Iraqi News Agency on Thursday that the project would serve the entire city and would treat rain and other water sources.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

