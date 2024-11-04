Iraq has told Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power it would formally finalise a contract with the Company to build a 1,000-megawatt (MW) solar power plant, the official Iraqi News Agency has reported.

Iraq’s Electricity Minister Ziad Fadil discussed the project with a Company management team in Baghdad on Saturday and stressed the need to “speed up measures” to build the solar plant, the agency said at the week end.

It quoted the Minister as saying a technical committee grouping the two sides has been working to remove obstacles blocking the project.

Iraq announced in early 2023 that it has awarded solar power projects to a number of foreign firms, including ACWA Power, TotalEnergies and PowerChina within a post-war drive to rebuild its electricity sector and rely more on renewable energy.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

