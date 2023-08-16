Iraq has closed bidding for four large sewage projects in the capital Baghdad amidst a race by several companies, the official news agency said on Wednesday.

The agency quoted Baghdad Governor Mohammed Al-Atta as saying the four projects are in different parts of Baghdad and would serve more than 600,000 residents.

Atta said the four sewage projects are part of plans to rehabilitate the capital’s infrastructure and develop services following the damage caused by the war.

“We have closed bidding for these strategic projects…several companies have submitted bids,” Atta said without mentioning the number of bidders.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

